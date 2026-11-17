US spy agency's highly classified network, NSA Net, goes down
What's the story
The National Security Agency's (NSA) highly classified internal communications network, known as NSA Net, has gone down, CNN and NYT reported. At this stage, there is no indication of a cyberattack being behind the disruption, people familiar with the matter told CNN. In light of the situation, the NSA has implemented staggered arrivals for its personnel while it works to assess the extent of the issue.
Outage
NSA's ability to communicate with Trump unaffected
Despite the outage, both a current and former US official said that the NSA's ability to communicate urgent intelligence to President Donald Trump would remain unaffected.
The President is currently in the Philippines for the Qaud leaders' summit, after which he will head to China for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Sources told CNN that there are multiple redundancies and backup networks in place for secure communication.
Recent glitches
Router malfunction caused FAA outage
The outage at the NSA comes on the heels of a series of major tech disruptions across the United States.
Last Friday, a massive systems failure led to a nationwide grounding of flights for hours, causing thousands of delays and cancelations.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) later identified a router in Arkansas as the culprit behind this incident.
Microsoft disruption
NSA outage won't affect Trump's intelligence briefings
Additionally, a massive outage last week had affected Microsoft products worldwide, preventing users from accessing Outlook email and Teams meetings.
On Monday, thousands of customers at some of the largest banks faced difficulties accessing their accounts and completing transactions after a technical glitch at JPMorgan Chase triggered disruptions across financial services.
Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo, US Bank and Truist were among the financial institutions that saw a spike in outage reports on Downdetector.