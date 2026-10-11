US strikes ship, Iran sets supertanker ablaze amid conflicting claims
Things heated up in the Strait of Hormuz this week after the US struck a ship accused of breaking its naval blockade; Iran set a supertanker ablaze.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations said an unidentified projectile hit the tanker, sparking a fire.
Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it was actually a naval mine and shared footage of the burning vessel.
US targets Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica
This incident came right after US forces targeted another ship, the Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica, for trying to break their blockade from an Iranian port.
The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global oil shipments, and things have gotten tense: there were at least 11 attacks on tankers just last week.
Both countries are ramping up their presence as they try to control these crucial waters.