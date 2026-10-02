US Supreme Court opens Monday weighing President Donald Trump's authority
World
The US Supreme Court kicks off its new term on Monday, taking on big questions about how much power President Donald Trump (and future presidents) should have.
With a 6-3 conservative majority, the justices will revisit some of Trump's most debated policies and decide where presidential authority should stop.
Supreme Court weighs immigration, military, appointments
The court will look at cases covering immigration rules (like detention without bail and fast-track deportations), a ban on transgender people serving in the military, asylum limits at the border, and even how federal prosecutors are appointed.
Legal experts say these decisions could set the tone for what future presidents (can and can't) do, making this a pretty important moment for how government power gets balanced.