US suspends Microsoft, Infosys, Wipro, TCS from green card program

Vice President JD Vance singled out Microsoft, alleging it abused the system more than any other company.

He claimed Microsoft laid off around 6,000 Americans in 2025, while receiving over 6,000 H-1B approvals and filing 3,682 PERM applications.

Vance said, "Microsoft is a great American company... Our message to Microsoft is not that we want to harm your company. It's that we want your company to thrive, but we want it to thrive by employing and empowering your fellow Americans."