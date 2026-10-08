US suspends Microsoft, Infosys, Wipro, TCS from green card program
What's the story
The United States has suspended several major technology companies from its Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) labor certification program, which helps employers sponsor foreign workers for green cards. The list includes Microsoft, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCL Technologies, Adobe, and Capgemini SE. The decision was announced by US Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling amid allegations of widespread abuse of the H-1B visa system and misuse of the PERM process.
Allegations
Microsoft abused the system the most: VP Vance
Vice President JD Vance singled out Microsoft, alleging it abused the system more than any other company.
He claimed Microsoft laid off around 6,000 Americans in 2025, while receiving over 6,000 H-1B approvals and filing 3,682 PERM applications.
Vance said, "Microsoft is a great American company... Our message to Microsoft is not that we want to harm your company. It's that we want your company to thrive, but we want it to thrive by employing and empowering your fellow Americans."
Investigations
PERM applications halted for affected firms
Sonderling said multiple federal investigations are underway into these companies, and the government will not process any new or pending PERM applications involving the companies.
PERM is a Department of Labor certification process required for employers to sponsor workers for most employment-based green cards. Companies must demonstrate that there aren't sufficient qualified, willing, and available US workers for a position.
This move is part of President Donald Trump's efforts to crack down on both legal and illegal pathways to migration.
Criticism
H-1B program criticized by Trump supporters
The H-1B program has long been criticized by supporters of Trump, who argue that the program undercuts American workers and is rife with abuse.
The suspension of these IT companies from PERM is a significant step in the ongoing debate over immigration policies and their impact on American jobs.
While the move affects the PERM process, it does not automatically cancel workers' existing H-1B status or mean that they will lose their jobs or visas.