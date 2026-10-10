US taps Russian diesel amid nearly 70% price surge
The US is turning to Russian diesel hoping to cool off soaring fuel costs.
This move marks a big shift, especially since US President Donald Trump once threatened penalties on countries that continued trading in Russian energy.
But with diesel prices jumping nearly 70% in just a year, thanks to global sanctions on Russia and Iran, additional Russian supplies could help cool diesel prices and ease inflationary pressure.
Diesel spike strains US, aids Russia
High diesel prices are hitting everything from delivery trucks to farms and factories, making everyday goods more expensive.
For Russia, the deal offers much-needed cash as its oil refineries struggle with damage from Ukrainian drone attacks.
It's a reminder of how tangled and unpredictable the global energy market can be right now.