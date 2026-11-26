US tariffs proposal on China, EU, Japan sparks global backlash
The US is looking to slap new tariffs on imports from China, the E.U. and Japan, hoping to tackle what it calls "excess manufacturing capacity."
If these tariffs go through, they could kick in by late January 2027.
But the move has already drawn strong reactions from around the world.
China, Japan, Singapore criticize US tariffs
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun called the plan "political maneuvering" and said the two countries should work together to maintain their trade truce.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara described the 15% tariff as "regrettable," while Singapore wants a rethink on possible 20% tariffs because of its trade deals.
There's also talk that if negotiations stall, these tariffs could jump even higher, not just for China and the E.U. but also for countries like India, raising worries about more trade tension ahead.