US tech outages knock NSA classified network offline 2 days
A string of tech outages just hit the US sparking worries about national security and daily life.
An NSA facility lost access to its classified network for two days, but officials say its most critical intelligence systems are still running through backup channels.
Officials report no sign of cyberattack
Multiple US officials briefed on the disruption, and the director of national intelligence both say there is no sign this was a cyberattack.
Still, the disruptions have led to panic buying (think food and generators flying off shelves) and put pressure on companies to patch up software fast, especially as AI keeps finding new vulnerabilities.