US tightens AI chip export rules before Trump Xi meeting
Just ahead of President Trump's meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the US has tightened rules on exporting advanced AI chips.
The goal is to keep cutting-edge American tech out of countries subject to US arms embargoes, such as China, Iran and Russia.
This move comes as the White House debates how strict these controls should be.
Megaspeed and Jensen Huang under investigation
The new restrictions follow investigations into Megaspeed and NVIDIA's now-former CEO Jensen Huang over personal scandals and national security worries.
Megaspeed, a big NVIDIA customer, has also been under the microscope since 2024 for allegedly sending chips to China.
Despite some pushback inside the administration, officials, including Treasury officials, are pushing for even tighter controls.