H-1B visa registrations for FY27 to start on this date

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that the initial registration period for the H-1B visa cap for fiscal year 2027 will begin on March 4, 2026. The registration window will remain open until March 19, 2026. The total number of H-1B visas available is capped at 85,000, including the 20,000 reserved for applicants with US postgraduate degrees. Each registration comes with a fee of $215 (around ₹19,700).

Selection changes New weighted selection process The USCIS has introduced a new weighted selection system for the FY 2027 H-1B cap season. This system is designed to prioritize higher-skilled and higher-paid applicants. If registrations exceed the annual cap of 85,000, a weighted selection will be conducted from the unique beneficiaries with properly submitted registrations. However, if less than 85,000 registrations are received, all properly submitted registrations will be selected.

Fee details Additional fees and requirements If a registration is selected, petitioners may have to pay an extra $100,000 fee before filing the H-1B petition. This fee is mandatory for eligibility. The USCIS may also require H-1B beneficiaries to submit their biometrics (fingerprints, photograph, and signature) to verify their identity, often via a Request for Evidence (RFE).

