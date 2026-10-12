US to livestream 2009 Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan execution
World
The US is planning to livestream the execution of Nidal Hasan, who killed 13 people in the 2009 Fort Hood shooting.
Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell wrote that "judgment day" had finally arrived for Hasan.
The execution is set for December 3 by firing squad at Fort Hood.
Officials defend livestream, lawmakers push back
Officials say showing the execution publicly will prove that attacks on the US face real consequences.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin also brushed off worries that airing it could inspire more violence, saying he sees no increased risk at all.
Still, some lawmakers are pushing back, comparing this to tactics used by authoritarian regimes and warning it could turn Hasan into a martyr.
President Trump hasn't made a final call yet as debates continue.