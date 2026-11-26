US Trade Representative warns India's policies cause excess manufacturing capacity
The US Trade Representative just called out India for structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing, saying programs like Make in India and the PLI scheme are pushing factories to produce way more than what the market actually needs.
According to a new report released on November 25, this could make things tougher for US businesses and workers.
US report flags 6 policy concerns
The report lists six big concerns: government-backed plans, weak labor protections, and financial policies that mess with interest rates.
It also points out tough barriers for foreign companies, especially with increased imports and investments from places like China.
Sectors like steel, solar energy, healthcare, and tech get special mention for being extra tricky.
US report cites non-market capacity, surpluses
One thing that stands out: India has a high share of manufacturing in its economy and keeps running trade surpluses with the US.
The report blames this on non-market-driven capacity growth, production, and exports, including the presence of "zombie," or persistently unprofitable, firms, companies that keep running even when they haven't made a profit in ages.