US UK France and Germany pressure Iran over nuclear inspections
The US UK France, and Germany are pressing Iran to let international inspectors check its nuclear facilities.
Iran has blocked access since June 2025, after military strikes damaged some of its key uranium sites.
Now, watchdogs say they can't keep track of how much enriched uranium Iran has, raising big concerns about what's happening behind closed doors.
IAEA chief: inspections limited, talks stalled
The head of the U.N.'s atomic agency, Rafael Grossi, called the situation "very serious," pointing out that only one plant has been inspected in over a year.
Iran says it's worried inspection info could be used for future attacks and blames the US and Israel for making things worse.
Meanwhile, diplomatic talks are stuck and tensions are still running high.