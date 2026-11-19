US universities urge government to drop $70,000 OPT recommendation fee
US universities are urging the government to drop a proposed $70,000 fee for recommending international students for the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program.
Higher education groups warn this move could put serious financial strain on schools and make it much harder for students from abroad to get valuable job experience in the US.
OPT fee adds millions in expenses
The fee is far above regular processing costs, and smaller colleges especially could struggle: some might face millions in extra expenses each year.
With international student enrollment already down 9% this fall, university leaders worry that making OPT less accessible will hurt both campus diversity and America's ability to attract global talent.