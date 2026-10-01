US urges France, Germany release diesel reserves, Trump weighs ban
World
The US is urging France and Germany to release their emergency diesel reserves to help ease global fuel prices.
President Trump is also considering a ban on US diesel exports, hoping it will lower costs at home ahead of the November midterms.
If Europe doesn't cooperate, the US has hinted at possible export restrictions.
US seeks EU 120 million diesel barrels
US officials want the EU to release up to 120 million barrels of diesel over six months, since Europe now relies more on American fuel after cutting off Russian energy.
But things are even trickier because Middle East fuel supplies to Europe have been disrupted by ongoing U.S.-Israel tensions with Iran, leaving Europe in a tough spot and making everyone watch what happens next.