'US treated Pakistan worse than toilet paper': Khawaja Asif's shocker

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has made a shocking revelation in the National Assembly, accusing the United States of using and discarding Pakistan for its strategic interests. He said this happened after Islamabad decided to realign with Washington post-1999, especially concerning Afghanistan . Asif described this decision as a historic miscalculation that continues to haunt Pakistan.

Conflict critique Asif slams Pakistan's involvement in Afghanistan conflict Asif slammed Pakistan's involvement in the Afghanistan conflict, saying it was not driven by religious obligation but American interests. He acknowledged that Pakistanis were mobilized and deployed to fight under the flag of jihad but called the framing both misleading and damaging. The defense minister added that even Pakistan's education system was changed to justify these wars, with ideological changes still present today.

Twitter Post Watch the video here Khwaja Asif admits in Parliament that Pakistan rented itself out to the U.S. for war and was later discarded “like toilet paper”. Afghanistan was destroyed by policies now openly acknowledged in parliament. Millions suffered. Generations were lost. The world cannot look away now… pic.twitter.com/aEQjrm16ME — Mariam Solaimankhil (@Mariamistan) February 10, 2026

Leadership criticism Defense minister slams former military leaders Asif also slammed former military leaders Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf for dragging Pakistan into wars that weren't its own. He said these decisions left Pakistan reeling from violence, radicalization, and economic strain long after allies moved on. The defense minister called these choices "irreversible mistakes" that turned Pakistan into a pawn in others' conflicts.

