'US treated Pakistan worse than toilet paper': Khawaja Asif's shocker
Asif called Pakistan's decision to ally with US a historic miscalculation

By Chanshimla Varah
Feb 11, 2026
11:44 am
What's the story

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has made a shocking revelation in the National Assembly, accusing the United States of using and discarding Pakistan for its strategic interests. He said this happened after Islamabad decided to realign with Washington post-1999, especially concerning Afghanistan. Asif described this decision as a historic miscalculation that continues to haunt Pakistan.

Conflict critique

Asif slams Pakistan's involvement in Afghanistan conflict

Asif slammed Pakistan's involvement in the Afghanistan conflict, saying it was not driven by religious obligation but American interests. He acknowledged that Pakistanis were mobilized and deployed to fight under the flag of jihad but called the framing both misleading and damaging. The defense minister added that even Pakistan's education system was changed to justify these wars, with ideological changes still present today.

Twitter Post

Watch the video here

Leadership criticism

Defense minister slams former military leaders

Asif also slammed former military leaders Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf for dragging Pakistan into wars that weren't its own. He said these decisions left Pakistan reeling from violence, radicalization, and economic strain long after allies moved on. The defense minister called these choices "irreversible mistakes" that turned Pakistan into a pawn in others' conflicts.

Regret expressed

Asif uses blunt language to describe how Pakistan was treated

Asif lamented the heavy price Pakistan paid for siding with the US, particularly following the September 11, 2001 attacks, saying it entered conflicts not in its national interest. He added that after 2001, Pakistan turned against the Taliban to back the US-led war on terror. However, the US eventually pulled out, while Pakistan stayed stuck in bloodshed, radicalization, and economic problems. "Pakistan was treated worse than a piece of toilet paper and was used....and then thrown away," he said.

