'Trump admin will refund about half tariffs if...' Treasury secretary 

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that the country will issue "rebates" if President Donald Trump 's imposition of "reciprocal tariffs" is struck down by the Supreme Court. Speaking on NBC News's "Meet the Press," Bessent said, "We would have to give a refund on about half the tariffs, which would be terrible for the Treasury... If the court says it, we'd have to do it."

Alternative options Hassett cites Section 232 investigations as option Bessent mentioned there are "numerous other avenues" for tariffs, but they would weaken Trump's negotiating position. Earlier, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett also said there were "other legal authorities" to impose tariffs if the Supreme Court ruled against Trump. He cited Section 232 investigations as an option. According to NBC, Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act authorizes the president to impose tariffs "so that...imports will not so threaten to impair national security," following an inquiry into trade practices.

Legal disputes Trump's tariffs have faced legal challenges The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled last month that Trump exceeded his presidential authority when he imposed "reciprocal tariffs" on practically every country as part of his "liberation day" announcement. Trump's tariffs have faced legal challenges, with the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruling that he overstepped his authority. The New York-based Court of International Trade had also ruled the tariffs unlawful in May.

Legal appeal Trump urges Supreme Court for quick ruling Trump has asked the Supreme Court to quickly reverse the lower court's decision. His government has requested that the Supreme Court hear arguments on his appeal in early November. He warned that delaying a ruling until June 2026 could result in up to $1 trillion in tariffs being collected. US businesses have already paid over $210 billion in these tariffs, which could be refunded if the Supreme Court upholds the appeals court's decision.