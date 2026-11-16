USCIS eases premium processing for foreign workers, 27 classes eligible
The US is making it easier (and faster) for foreign workers, including Indian professionals, to get their visa petitions processed.
USCIS has confirmed that 27 employment-based visa classifications are eligible for premium processing if you file the right forms and pay an extra fee.
Covers 21 non-immigrant, 6 immigrant visas
This speedy option covers 21 non-immigrant visas like H-1B specialty occupation visas, L-1 (company transfers), O-1 (extraordinary talent), plus six immigrant worker categories.
If USCIS misses the deadline, you get your premium fee back.
Heads up: The clock pauses if they ask for more info, and petitioners filing Form I-129 for beneficiaries in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands cannot use premium processing.