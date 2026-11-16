Uzbekistan allows visa-free 30-day entry for Indians with multiple-entry visas
Uzbekistan just made travel easier for Indian passport holders; if you already have a valid multiple-entry tourist or business visa from countries like the US the UK Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, or any Schengen state, and a confirmed air ticket to India or a third country, you can now enter Uzbekistan without needing a separate Uzbekistan visa for up to 30 days.
Valid multiple-entry visa and confirmed ticket
To use this perk, your foreign visa must be multiple-entry and still valid when you arrive.
You'll also need a confirmed return or onward flight ticket.