Vanuatu quake initially measured 7.2, tsunami warning later called off
World
Vanuatu had a bit of a scare after a major earthquake hit on October 24, 2026, initially measured at magnitude 7.2.
A tsunami warning was issued for the region, but after checking things out, experts confirmed there was no tsunami threat and called off the alert.
Vanuatu aftershock, brief coastal evacuations
The quake struck about 220km northwest of Luganville, and a second, smaller quake followed.
Authorities in the Philippines and Chile found no danger. Vanuatu's disaster officials had briefly asked people to leave coastal areas just in case, but everyone was told it was safe to return once the risk passed.
This whole episode is another reminder that living on the Ring of Fire means always being ready for surprises from nature.