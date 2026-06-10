Vehicles, homes burned as anti-immigration violence flares in Northern Ireland
What's the story
Anti-immigrant protesters have erupted across the United Kingdom after a 30-year-old man believed to be from Sudan was charged with attempted murder after a knife attack in Northern Ireland. The incident left a man in his 40s hospitalized with serious injuries. After he was charged, masked protesters took to the streets of Belfast, setting houses and vehicles on fire. Similar protests were reported in Newtown Abbey and Kilkeel.
Attacks
Masked men declared they were 'getting the foreigners out'
Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill said "groups of masked men" were "burning families out of their homes." In east Belfast, a group of roughly 100 masked men declared they were "getting the foreigners out." According to the fire department, 62 incidents were reported last night, the majority of which occurred in the Belfast region. There was also disturbance elsewhere in Northern Ireland, including in Newtownabbey and Portadown.
Nationwide unrest
Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemns violence
The protests have also spread to other parts of England, Wales, and Scotland. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the violence as "horrific" and "sickening." He stressed there is "absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets." Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill also condemned the actions of masked men burning families out of their homes as "outright thuggery."
Attack details
Details of the knife attack and suspect
The knife attack occurred in north Belfast on Monday night and was filmed by a witness. The video shows a man pinning down another man and stabbing him multiple times. After the video went viral, anti-immigrant and right-wing accounts on social media, particularly X, called for protests. Billionaire Elon Musk was among US right-wing personalities who called for protests. "ONLY BY PROTESTING REPEATEDLY AND LOUDLY WILL THERE BE ANY CHANGE!!" he tweeted.
Tension escalation
Suspect entered Northern Ireland across the Irish border
Police believe the suspect entered Northern Ireland across the Irish border in February 2023 after flying to Dublin from Paris. He sought asylum and was given leave to live in the UK until 2028. There is currently no evidence linking the knife attack to terrorism, said Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) assistant chief constable Ryan Henderson. The suspect remains in custody and is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a blade in public place, and threats to kill.