Vehicles, homes burned as anti-immigration violence flares in Northern Ireland 

Tension escalation

Suspect entered Northern Ireland across the Irish border

Police believe the suspect entered Northern Ireland across the Irish border in February 2023 after flying to Dublin from Paris. He sought asylum and was given leave to live in the UK until 2028. There is currently no evidence linking the knife attack to terrorism, said Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) assistant chief constable Ryan Henderson. The suspect remains in custody and is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a blade in public place, and threats to kill.