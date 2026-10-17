Very hot drinks linked to esophageal squamous cell carcinoma
World
Love your tea or coffee piping hot? A massive new study suggests that regularly drinking "very hot" beverages could seriously raise your chances of developing esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), a type of esophageal cancer.
People who preferred their drinks "very hot" were found to be 3.17-fold more likely to get SCC compared to those who stuck with "warm" drinks.
Hot drinks raise SCC risk 69%
The research, which included nearly 1 million participants, also showed that even drinking just "hot" (not very hot) drinks bumped up the risk by 69%.
The takeaway: how hot you drink your coffee or tea might matter more than you think.
Researchers say lowering your drink's temperature, even a little, could help prevent hundreds of cancer cases each year in the UK alone.