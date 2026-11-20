Video shows 1321 Flatbush Avenue collapse in Brooklyn killing 8
A newly released video captured the shocking moment a Brooklyn building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue suddenly collapsed on November 11, killing eight people.
The footage, taken from an MTA bus waiting at a red light, shows the structure tipping over and crashing into a nearby construction site, raising big questions about how safe city buildings really are.
NYC probes Robert Fischman excavation work
Investigators are now looking into what went wrong, focusing on poor building conditions and recent excavation work linked to real estate investor Robert Fischman.
That project had already been flagged for safety issues before the collapse.
In response, city officials have started inspecting more than 160 construction sites across New York City to make sure safety rules are actually being followed and to help prevent something like this from happening again.