Violence and weak health system worsen Congo's largest Ebola outbreak
Congo is battling its biggest Ebola outbreak in Congo's history, with 11,376 cases and 5,568 deaths since May.
The fight against the virus is tougher because of ongoing violence from armed groups and a struggling health care system.
Many people are dying outside treatment centers, partly because rumors keep them from seeking help and many clinics aren't set up for proper isolation.
Congo faces shortages amid vaccine testing
On top of the outbreak, nearly 29 million people in Congo are facing serious food shortages: conflict and Ebola restrictions have made things even harder.
Global health teams are working to get supplies in and test new vaccines, but dealing with disease during a humanitarian crisis is an uphill battle that needs urgent global support.