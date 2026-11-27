Violent Gopalganj protests freeze Tk 500 cr in development funds
Things have gotten tense in Gopalganj, Bangladesh, after protests demanding Sheikh Hasina's return turned violent.
In response, the government froze Tk 500 crore in development funds and suspended train services, making daily life tougher for locals.
Public infrastructure took a hit during the unrest, and two police stations had to shut down.
BNP-led government confronts banned Awami League
The political confrontation between the BNP-led government and supporters of the banned Awami League is adding to the chaos.
The government froze the funds.
With Hasina's possible return on Victory Day coming up, all eyes are on what happens next in this ongoing political standoff.