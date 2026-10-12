Viral video shows Panama motorcyclist dismounting bike during 7.7 quake
World
A motorcyclist in Panama got caught on camera during a massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake. He had to stop and hop off his bike as the ground shook beneath him.
The video, filmed on Friday, quickly went viral and has racked up nearly two million views.
Panama quake injures 27, damages homes
The quake hit just 12km deep and sent shockwaves through Panama City, causing buildings to collapse and leaving 27 people were injured after more than 200 aftershocks.
The government declared a national emergency over the weekend because hundreds of homes were damaged.
Schools across Panama are closed today, Monday, but the Panama Canal is still running as usual.
at least the fourth quake (over magnitude 7) to shake Latin America this year.