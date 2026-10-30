Visit Norway responds to Trump's Nobel jab with toilet campaign
World
After US President Donald Trump took a jab at Norway, upset over missing out on the Nobel Peace Prize and saying Norwegian immigrants aren't welcome, Norway decided to have some fun with it.
The country's tourist board, Visit Norway, rolled out a playful campaign showing off its scenic public toilets with the cheeky slogan, "Norway makes s**t houses great again."
Evgenia Egorova says campaign offers humor
The campaign had been immense online for its witty twist.
Evgenia Egorova, a senior consultant at Visit Norway, said it wanted to show that "The world needs a little laugh," and "We thought: let's meet them with kindness, and a little humor."
People seem to appreciate the lighthearted approach, proving that even international tensions can use a little humor.