Vivek Ramaswamy ran controversial ad featuring Amy Acton's estranged mother
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Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican nominee for Ohio governor, has dropped a controversial ad targeting his Democratic opponent Amy Acton.
The ad featured Acton's estranged mother making disputed claims about Acton's childhood and quickly drew criticism from both parties for being insensitive.
Even though Ramaswamy had set aside $4 million for it, he said it ran to completion.
Vivek Ramaswamy pulls ad, vows policy
After pulling the ad, Ramaswamy said he wants to focus on policy instead of personal attacks. He accused Acton of dodging debates.
Meanwhile, Acton called out Ramaswamy's tactics as desperate and spoke openly about her tough upbringing.
President Trump even stepped in to defend the ad, showing just how heated and personal this race has become.