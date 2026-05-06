From billionaire to governor nominee: Vivek Ramaswamy's political rise explained

Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and Republican politician, has won the GOP nomination for Ohio governor. He defeated Casey Putsch, a car designer and automotive content creator, in the party's primary election yesterday. Ramaswamy will now face Democrat Amy Acton in the general election. Acton is a former public health director in Ohio who won her party's nomination unopposed.

Goals Ramaswamy vows to revive the American dream in Ohio After his primary victory, Ramaswamy vowed to revive the American Dream in Ohio with lower costs, bigger paychecks, and better schools. He thanked everyone who helped him win by historic margins and looked forward to a decisive victory in November. Acton also laid out her campaign priorities, emphasizing the need to prioritize working families. The race is expected to be one of the most consequential and expensive gubernatorial contests in recent Ohio history.

Career transition Ramaswamy's financial success has aided his political campaigns Before venturing into politics, Ramaswamy was a vocal critic of corporate governance trends. He studied biology at Harvard and earned a law degree from Yale before founding Roivant Sciences in 2014. The biotech company made him a billionaire entrepreneur with an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion as of April 2026. His financial success has significantly aided his political campaigns, allowing him to self-fund his electoral efforts.

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Advocacy He authored a book Ramaswamy entered public discourse through writing and media appearances. His book, Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam, became a New York Times bestseller. In it, he argued that corporations were using social justice narratives to further business interests and exert influence beyond traditional economic roles. He has been a vocal critic of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) frameworks in both business and politics.

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Political journey In 2022, he founded Strive Asset Management In May 2022, Ramaswamy founded Strive Asset Management with backing from investors like Peter Thiel and Bill Ackman. The firm was pitched as an alternative investment fund that prioritizes "excellence" over social or political agendas. Although he stayed out of formal politics until around 2020, he began to engage more directly by endorsing Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election and later donating to Republican causes.

Campaign suspension He suspended his presidential campaign in January 2024 Ramaswamy announced his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination on February 21, 2023. His campaign gained traction with a 10-point agenda called the "TRUTH" platform. He became the most-searched candidate during the first GOP primary debate in August 2023, positioning himself as an "America First" candidate who defended Trump publicly and proposed sweeping reforms to federal agencies. However, after finishing fourth in Iowa's caucus on January 15, 2024, he suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump.

Administration role Ramaswamy was appointed to lead DOGE After Trump's victory in the 2024 election, Ramaswamy was appointed to help lead a newly created Department of Government Efficiency. However, he left the position on Inauguration Day due to internal disagreements and his own assessment of workplace culture in America. He later confirmed that he would focus on a potential run for elected office in Ohio.