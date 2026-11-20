Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping meet at APEC
At the latest APEC summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down with US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping for some serious talks.
They covered everything from nuclear non-proliferation and artificial intelligence safety to U.N. reforms and rules for navigating international waters: basically, a lot of what shapes the world right now.
Putin open to peace in Ukraine
Putin said Russia is still open to peace in Ukraine, mentioning he accepted some US compromise ideas.
But he blamed European leaders and Kyiv for blocking progress to keep aid flowing their way.
After recent attacks on key bridges, talks about protecting infrastructure are off the table, with Russia now reinforcing terrestrial routes across Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.
Putin to visit Tajikistan on security
Putin also talked up closer ties with China and announced he will soon visit Tajikistan to discuss security in the region, Afghanistan issues, and the Russian 201st military base, showing Russia's push for more regional teamwork through direct conversations.