Vladimir Putin: India's language diversity 'simply amazing,' 600 million of 1.5B
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently called India's huge mix of languages "simply amazing."
He shared that, in a chat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he learned only about 600 million out of 1.5 billion Indians speak the main language, meaning hundreds of millions use different regional languages.
For Putin, this shows just how rich and ancient India's culture really is.
Putin: Russia and India preserve cultures
Putin also said both India and Russia value keeping their many cultures alive.
He pointed out that Russia lets its many ethnic groups keep their own languages, beliefs, and traditions without interference, a trait he sees in India too.
His talk with Modi left him even more impressed by how both countries celebrate diversity.