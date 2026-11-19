Vladimir Putin threatens tougher attacks on Ukraine after APEC talks
After a "very useful" chat with China's President Xi and US President Donald Trump at the APEC summit in China, Russia's Vladimir Putin is threatening even tougher attacks on Ukraine.
The leaders met to tackle big issues like nuclear security and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, hoping to find some common ground as global tensions rise.
US China statement omitted Ukraine Iran
Trump pushed for cutting down nuclear weapons, while Xi called for more teamwork on world problems.
Interestingly, their joint statement skipped directly mentioning Ukraine or Iran.
Overall, the summit showed how tricky but important it is for these countries to work together when global security is on edge.