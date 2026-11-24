Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukraine needs $125bn for 2027, €25bn gap
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy just shared that the country will need about $125 billion in outside financial support for 2027, as the war with Russia stretches into its fifth year.
The European Union has already promised about €90 billion, but there is still a €25 billion gap left to fill.
EU to borrow more, Zelenskiy confident
The European Union has been Ukraine's biggest backer so far, recently agreeing to borrow more money to help out, part of a larger aid package set up last year.
Even though the costs of war keep rising and Ukraine relies heavily on Western support, Zelenskiy says he's confident they'll secure what they need to stay afloat.