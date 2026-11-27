Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns of new Russian mass power strike
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy is telling people to stay alert, warning that Russia is planning "a new mass strike" on the country's power grid.
In his latest video message, he asked everyone to take missile warnings seriously and promised that teams are working hard to fix damage, even as attacks keep coming.
Russian forces have been hitting substations, overhead power lines, and the entire power grid since September, making things even tougher as winter sets in.
Ukraine targets energy sites inside Russia
After Russian missiles struck Kyiv, injuring civilians and damaging a shopping center, Ukraine responded by targeting sites inside Russia, like an oil refinery in Krasnodar and a fuel facility in Bashkortostan.
Ukrainian drones have also reportedly hit areas such as Volgograd and Zaporizhzhia.
The fighting between both sides keeps escalating, with more destruction and casualties on each side.