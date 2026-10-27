Wang Huimin gets suspended death sentence for 436 million yuan bribery
World
Wang Huimin, a former anti-graft official at China's securities regulator, just got a suspended death sentence for taking more than 436 million yuan ($65 million) in bribes over nearly 3 decades.
The court said he used his power to hand out business favors from 1998 to 2025.
Because he confessed, some illicit gains were recovered, and he shared new details with investigators, his sentence comes with a 2-year reprieve, meaning it could turn into life in prison with no possibility of sentence reduction or parole.
Wang Huimin loses assets, political rights
Along with the sentence, Wang lost all his personal assets and political rights for life.
In China, this type of punishment means no chance for parole or early release.
Wang admitted what he did and said he regrets it.