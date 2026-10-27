Wang Huimin gets suspended death sentence for 436 million yuan bribery

Wang Huimin, a former anti-graft official at China's securities regulator, just got a suspended death sentence for taking more than 436 million yuan ($65 million) in bribes over nearly 3 decades.

The court said he used his power to hand out business favors from 1998 to 2025.

Because he confessed, some illicit gains were recovered, and he shared new details with investigators, his sentence comes with a 2-year reprieve, meaning it could turn into life in prison with no possibility of sentence reduction or parole.