Wanying Zhang charged as unregistered foreign agent over Lai Ting-yu
World
A California woman, Wanying Zhang (also known as Heather), has been charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent.
The FBI says she secretly gathered information on Lai Ting-yu, the son of Taiwan's president, and tried to fly to China before being arrested at LAX on October 4.
Zhang gathered images in Seattle 2025
According to US officials, Zhang traveled to Seattle in 2025 to collect photos and videos of Lai and his family, using spy tactics to avoid getting caught.
She didn't tell US authorities about her work for China.
Zhang is set to appear in a Los Angeles federal court today.
This case highlights the ongoing tensions between the US China, and Taiwan.