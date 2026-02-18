Weeks-long war between US, Iran could begin 'very soon': Report 

The United States is inching closer to military conflict with Iran , and a massive weeks-long campaign could "begin very soon," Axios reported on Wednesday. An adviser told Axios there is a "90% chance we see kinetic action in the next few weeks." "The boss is getting fed up. Some people around him warn him against going to war with Iran, but I think there is 90% chance we see kinetic action in the next few weeks," the adviser said.

Operation Most likely a joint US-Israeli campaign According to the sources, such a conflict would most likely involve a more warlike operation than the one-day operation in Venezuela last month to capture its President Nicolas Maduro. This operation could be a weeks-long campaign and could "begin very soon," Axios reported. The same sources said it will most likely be a joint US-Israeli campaign with a broader scope than last June's 12-day war.

Military preparations US ramping up military presence in Middle East The United States has been ramping up its military presence in the Middle East, with over 150 cargo flights delivering weapons systems and ammunition. In the last 24 hours, another 50 fighter jets, including F-35s, F-22s and F-16s, were dispatched to the region, Axios reported earlier. The aircraft and assets sent are reportedly similar to those used during previous US strikes against Iran in June 2025.

Naval USS Gerald R. Ford heading to Middle East Last week, American media reported that the United States would send its largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to strengthen its forces in the Middle East. The carrier was earlier stationed in the Caribbean and is now headed for the Middle East along with its escort ships. The USS Abraham Lincoln and other significant air and naval assets have already been deployed to the area in January.

Diplomatic efforts Diplomatic efforts still underway The second round of talks between the US and Iran ended on Tuesday. Trump advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva. While both sides acknowledged "progress," significant gaps remain. Vice President JD Vance said that although there was some progress, President Trump has set red lines that Iran has yet to acknowledge.