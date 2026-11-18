Immigration officials are digging up old legal records using shared government databases, but there are real worries about mistakes and fairness.

Texas immigration attorney Jaime Diez says he has handled at least 100 detention cases involving green card holders in the previous 18 months.

The Department of Homeland Security insists these checks keep the public safe, but the impact on people's lives can be huge.

If you're a green card holder with previous criminal charges, unresolved legal matters or questions about your immigration applications, it's smart to talk to a lawyer before traveling internationally.

Old cases could mean big problems when you come back.