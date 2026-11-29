Weather Channel's Justin Michaels's Thanksgiving White House comment sparks backlash
During a live Thanksgiving broadcast, Weather Channel Senior National Correspondent Justin Michaels made waves by saying, "Looking back at the White House, always beautiful to see the White House regardless of the resident of that home," while reporting from outside.
Though he didn't mention President Trump by name, his remark quickly stirred up reactions online.
Justin Michaels defends remark on X
The comment sparked backlash on social media: Katie Miller, wife of White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, accused The Weather Channel of bias in a now-deleted tweet.
Some even called for the network to be canceled for politicizing weather coverage.
Michaels stood by his words, calling them "In such a polarized society, it's a completely legitimate thing to say. I don't care who lives in that house. It's gorgeous. And we're lucky to have it," in reply to a critic on X, and did not respond to The Post's request for comment.