The comment sparked backlash on social media: Katie Miller, wife of White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, accused The Weather Channel of bias in a now-deleted tweet.

Some even called for the network to be canceled for politicizing weather coverage.

Michaels stood by his words, calling them "In such a polarized society, it's a completely legitimate thing to say. I don't care who lives in that house. It's gorgeous. And we're lucky to have it," in reply to a critic on X, and did not respond to The Post's request for comment.