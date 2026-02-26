WEF CEO Borge Brende resigns after Epstein ties revealed

Borge Brende, the President and CEO of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has announced his resignation. The decision comes after an independent review was launched into his past interactions with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. The probe was initiated after the US Justice Department revealed that Brende had attended three business dinners with Epstein and communicated with him through emails and text messages.

Resignation details Time for forum to continue work without distractions: Brende Brende, who has been at the helm of the Geneva-based forum since 2017, said in a statement, "After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. My time here has been profoundly rewarding." He expressed gratitude for his collaboration with colleagues and partners but felt it was time for the forum to continue its work without distractions.

Review findings Investigation into Brende's ties with Epstein completed The WEF's co-chairs Andre Hoffmann and Larry Fink confirmed that an independent review into Brende's ties with Epstein has been completed. The findings revealed no additional concerns beyond what was already publicly known. Alois Zwinggi has been appointed as the interim President and CEO of the forum, while its Board of Trustees will oversee this transition and begin the search for a permanent successor.

Advertisement