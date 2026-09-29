Wellington Koo: US arms deals continue despite $14 billion hold
World
Taiwan says its current US arms deals are still moving forward, even though a record $14 billion agreement is on hold for now.
Defense Minister Wellington Koo reassured everyone that talks with the US haven't changed course, despite China's push to stop these sales during the summit in Beijing in May.
F16-V jets key to Taiwan defense
US weapons, like advanced F16-V fighter jets, are key for Taiwan's defense against threats from China.
While the US doesn't officially recognize Taiwan, it remains its largest informal ally and is bound by law to ensure that Taiwan can defend itself.
The deals have seen some delays, and both sides see these deals as crucial for Taiwan's defense and showing that US support isn't going anywhere.