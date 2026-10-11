Western intelligence warns Russian operatives may target European defense executives
World
European defense companies are on high alert after western intelligence warned that Russian operatives may be plotting to assassinate top executives.
The move is seen as Russia stepping up its game to disrupt European support for Ukraine, with new tactics that cross lines previously avoided.
Firms boost security amid uncovered plots
Firms are boosting security: German authorities have even suggested hiring private bodyguards.
It is not just CEOs at risk; smaller companies, especially those making drones, are also potential targets.
Officials say these threats aim to scare companies away from working with Ukraine, and some active plots have already been uncovered, adding a sense of unease across the industry.