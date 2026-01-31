Epstein files: Gates suffered STDs after sex with Russian girls

Newly released documents from the United States Department of Justice contain shocking allegations against Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates . The documents, part of a 3.5 million-page release related to Jeffrey Epstein, claim, based on unverified draft emails allegedly written by him, that Gates contracted sexually transmitted diseases after encounters with "Russian girls." He allegedly sought antibiotics for his then-wife Melinda French Gates. It should be noted that these allegations are unverified and have been strongly denied by Gates.

Allegations Draft emails allegedly penned by Epstein The allegations are based on draft emails dated July 18, 2013, which were allegedly drafted by Epstein. Some of these emails were written from the perspective of Boris Nikolic, Gates's former adviser at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The drafts allege that Gates asked for the deletion of correspondence about the alleged incident and for antibiotics to be provided secretly to Melinda.

Frustration expressed 'Ethically questionable or potentially illegal' actions Epstein allegedly expressed his frustration over Gates ending their association, claiming he was "dismayed beyond comprehension." He also claimed Nikolic was involved in actions described as "ethically questionable or potentially illegal," including helping Gates obtain drugs and facilitating meetings with other married women. The British tabloids that reported these allegations stressed that they remain unverified and are based on draft notes rather than sent messages.

Advertisement

Denial Gates's spokesperson denies allegations A spokesperson for Gates has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them "absolutely absurd and completely false." The spokesperson added that the documents only show Epstein's frustration over not having an ongoing relationship with Gates. They also clarified that while there are previously unseen photos of Gates and Epstein together in the files, their presence does not imply any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities.

Advertisement

Ongoing review DOJ's release of Epstein-related documents The DOJ's release of Epstein-related documents is part of an ongoing effort to make such material public. More than 600,000 documents have been released so far, with millions more under review for potential disclosure. Epstein died by alleged suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while facing federal sex trafficking charges.