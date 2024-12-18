Summarize Simplifying... In short Uganda is grappling with a mysterious ailment known as "Dinga Dinga," causing body shaking and paralysis, but no fatalities.

While patients recover within a week with antibiotics, health officials are investigating its cause and discouraging unproven treatments.

Meanwhile, a separate unknown disease, "Disease X," is causing concern in neighboring DRC, with symptoms including fever and breathing difficulties, and has resulted in 79 deaths so far.

'Dinga Dinga' disease was first detected in early 2023

What is 'Dinga Dinga'—mystery body shaking disease spreading in Uganda

By Snehil Singh 01:31 pm Dec 18, 2024

What's the story A mysterious disease called "Dinga Dinga," which translates to "shaking like dancing," has emerged in Uganda, mostly affecting women and children. The disease was first detected in the Bundibugyo district in early 2023 and is now being investigated by health authorities. So far, around 300 people have shown symptoms of this disease, including excessive body shaking, high fever, extreme weakness, and a feeling of paralysis.

Patient perspective

Patient experiences and treatment prospects of 'Dinga Dinga'

Patients suffering from "Dinga Dinga" have called their experiences harrowing. 18-year-old Patience Katusiime recounted her experience saying, "I felt weak and got paralyzed, with my body shaking uncontrollably whenever I tried to walk." Despite the intensity of symptoms, no deaths have been attributed to this disease. District health officer Dr. Kiyita Christopher said most patients recover within a week with antibiotics and discouraged herbal remedies due to lack of scientific evidence.

Disease analysis

Ongoing investigations and public health campaigns

In a bid to find the cause of "Dinga Dinga," samples of affected individuals have been sent to Uganda's Ministry of Health for further analysis. Meanwhile, public health campaigns are being run in Bundibugyo to educate residents about the disease and discourage the use of unverified treatments. These efforts seek to contain the spread of this mysterious illness while providing medical support to the affected.

Disease X

Neighboring DRC battles with another mysterious illness

As Uganda battles "Dinga Dinga," another mysterious illness called "disease X" has emerged in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Since late October, the disease has led to at least 79 deaths out of 406 reported cases. "Disease X" is characterized by fever, headache, cough, and breathing difficulties. Laboratory tests are underway to determine its cause as health authorities continue to monitor and treat affected individuals.