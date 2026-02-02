China's President Xi Jinping has launched a military purge, with top uniformed officer General Zhang Youxia being detained as part of this broader effort. The move comes amid allegations of corruption and espionage within the People's Liberation Army (PLA). Reports that cited United States intelligence suggest that some Chinese missiles were found filled with water instead of fuel, raising concerns about operational readiness. This incident has been linked to the firing of PLA Rocket Force leadership in 2023 and 2024.

Corruption allegations General detained for leaking nuclear data, accepting bribes General Zhang Youxia, who was detained on January 19, is accused of leaking China's nuclear-weapons data to the US and accepting bribes for promotions. The South China Morning Post reported the PLA Daily calling for "strong and forceful measures to crack down on corrupt practices." Some experts believe that the purge aims to address corruption, which could compromise China's combat readiness, checking a potential strategic liability.

Equipment concerns Military purge due to serious equipment issues In 2024, Bloomberg reported that the military purge was due to serious equipment issues, including "entire fields of silos in a Xinjiang missile field in Western China were fitted with lids that prevented missiles from launching effectively." It even went so far as to say that missiles were filled with water instead of fuel. However, The Asia Times stated that "China does not keep its liquid-fuelled rockets filled with propellant," suggesting deliberate sabotage if water was found in the missiles.

Advertisement