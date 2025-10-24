White House flags 'disturbing pattern' after Indian trucker kills 3 

The White House has slammed California for issuing a commercial vehicle license to Jashanpreet Singh, an undocumented Indian-origin truck driver. Singh was involved in an eight-vehicle crash in Ontario, California, killing three people. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the incident as part of a "disturbing pattern" of illegal immigrants receiving commercial driver's licenses (CDLs). She said he first entered the US in 2022 through the southern border, and he was released into our country by the previous administration.

Policy response Investigation launched into how Singh got his license Leavitt confirmed that the Department of Transportation is investigating how Singh got his license. She said, "Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy...has spoken on this many times in the crackdown that the Department of Transportation is taking on these licenses that are wrongfully being issued to people who clearly do not deserve to hold these positions." Singh's arraignment is scheduled for Friday, but he doesn't have a lawyer yet.

Incident details Singh never hit the brakes Singh was arrested by California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers after the big truck he was driving allegedly led to an eight-vehicle collision on the 10 Freeway in Ontario on Tuesday. He was allegedly driving under the influence. A CHP preliminary investigation indicated that traffic on the highway had slowed or stopped when a tractor-trailer combination failed to stop in time, resulting in a chain reaction crash. Police said Singh never hit the brakes before plowing into the traffic jam.

Legal compliance Federal law allows noncitizens to get CDLs Singh was able to get a commercial driver's license under federal law due to his federal employment authorization. California Governor Gavin Newsom's office said that the federal government approved this authorization multiple times. He is facing three counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence, causing harm, according to the San Bernardino District Attorney's Office.