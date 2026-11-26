Back in March, the Army told the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) about 68 barrels of dangerous chemicals at the site but didn't keep top officials in the loop.

By September, Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle knew there were problems but didn't push it further.

After a court approved a controlled blast with extra safety steps to stop toxic fallout, Iowa's governor-elect Rob Sand called out chaotic planning and called for transparency.

President Trump pushed back, blaming Sand for delays.

The good news: EPA tests after the explosion found no lead in the air, so safety measures seem to have worked, but now everyone's asking how the Army handled the stockpile and why information wasn't elevated sooner.