WHO: 164 deaths, 645 injuries as Iran-backed Houthis seize Mokha

Yemen is seeing a sharp rise in violence, with the World Health Organization reporting 164 deaths and 645 injuries just last week.

Fighting between Iran-backed Houthis and government forces has forced more than 180,000 people from their homes.

Since August 6, total casualties have climbed to 4,481.

The Houthis have also taken key areas such as the port city of Mokha and Red Sea islands, putting control of a major shipping route at risk.