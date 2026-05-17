Why WHO has declared a global health emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a public health emergency of global concern over an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province. The outbreak has resulted in approximately 246 suspected cases and 80 deaths. However, the WHO clarified that it doesn't meet the criteria for a pandemic emergency. The current strain is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, which lacks approved treatments or vaccines.

Outbreak expansion Virus spreads to neighboring Uganda The WHO has confirmed eight laboratory-confirmed cases in Ituri province's Bunia, Mongwalu and Rwampara. The virus has also spread to neighboring Uganda with two confirmed cases. A 59-year-old man who died on Thursday tested positive for the virus in Uganda. Due to population mobility and trade activities, countries bordering DR Congo are at a high risk of further spread.

Preventive measures WHO recommends establishment of emergency operation centers The WHO has recommended the establishment of emergency operation centers in DR Congo and Uganda to monitor and implement infection-prevention measures. To prevent further spread, confirmed cases should be isolated immediately until two Bundibugyo virus-specific tests are negative at least 48 hours apart. The health agency also urged countries bordering affected regions to enhance surveillance and health reporting systems.

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Travel advisory Border closures, travel restrictions not recommended The WHO has advised against border closures or travel restrictions outside the affected region, calling such measures "usually implemented out of fear and have no basis in science." Ebola was first discovered in 1976 in what is now DR Congo and is believed to have originated from bats. The virus spreads via direct contact with bodily fluids, causing severe bleeding and organ failure.

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