Meet Karyna Shuliak, Epstein's girlfriend who could inherit $100M forture
What's the story
Karyna Shuliak, a Belarusian-American dentist, could inherit up to $100 million from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. She was Epstein's former girlfriend and the last person he spoke to before his suicide in a New York jail in August 2019. The New York Times reported that she was Epstein's girlfriend for nearly eight years. Just before his death, Epstein had updated his will leaving Shuliak a major portion of his fortune and a 33-carat diamond ring "in contemplation of marriage."
Immigration saga
How Shuliak got connected to Epstein
Shuliak moved to New York from Belarus on a student visa in 2010 with dreams of becoming a dentist.
Epstein helped her get into Columbia University's dental school and paid for her education, apartment, and other expenses.
He also helped her get a US green card through marriage arrangement. She became a US citizen in 2018.
Legal proceedings
In 2012, she thanked Epstein for supporting her
At the time of his death, Epstein's estate was estimated to be worth about $600 million.
However, after compensating victims through settlement funds and other legal expenses, the estate is now estimated to be worth between $120 million and $200 million.
Reports suggest Shuliak could receive up to $100 million from this estate.
In 2012, she thanked Epstein for supporting her education, apartment, and parents in a message where she called him "the purest man out of all men."
Aftermath
Epstein's death and Shuliak's status
Epstein committed suicide on August 10, 2019, at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.
His death was officially ruled a suicide.
Despite her close relationship with Epstein, Shuliak has never described herself as one of his victims or been accused by US authorities of being involved in his sex trafficking crimes.