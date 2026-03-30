Who is Indira Gandhi's assassin's nephew, jailed in New Zealand?
What's the story
Baltej Singh, the nephew of Satwant Singh, one of the assassins of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in New Zealand's largest drug bust. The High Court recently lifted a name suppression order on him, allowing his identity to be made public, citing public interest. This came after he withdrew plans to appeal against it in the Supreme Court.
Drug bust
Police find 100kg meth in Whangarei
Singh was arrested in 2023, and police later raided a Whangarei property and discovered around 100kg of methamphetamine, worth around ₹180 crore, hidden in rice cookers sent from the United Kingdom. The drugs were part of an international smuggling operation led by Singh, who imported large quantities of ephedrine and methamphetamine into New Zealand. His arrest came after a 21-year-old man died from unknowingly consuming meth-laced liquid from one of his shipments.
Family ties
Court lifts name suppression for Singh
Singh's family ties to Indira Gandhi's assassin were cited as a reason for his name suppression, with fears that revealing his identity could put his family in danger. His father had also submitted an affidavit saying their family had become "notorious" among Sikhs and Hindus due to their association with Indira Gandhi's assassin. However, the court ruled that public interest and open justice outweighed these concerns, particularly since his name had already appeared in international media.
Smuggling tactics
Operation involved over 700kg liquid meth
Singh's drug smuggling operation involved over 700kg of meth, mostly in liquid form. The drugs were cleverly concealed inside everyday items like kombucha and coconut water cans to avoid detection. He was caught at Auckland Airport while trying to board a flight to Dubai. During his trial, his lawyer claimed Singh was coerced into the drug trade, but judges dismissed this as "implausible," although they acknowledged that he was not "at the top of the hierarchy" of the operation.