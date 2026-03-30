Who is Indira Gandhi's assassin's nephew, jailed in New Zealand?

Baltej Singh, the nephew of Satwant Singh, one of the assassins of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi , has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in New Zealand 's largest drug bust. The High Court recently lifted a name suppression order on him, allowing his identity to be made public, citing public interest. This came after he withdrew plans to appeal against it in the Supreme Court .

Drug bust Police find 100kg meth in Whangarei Singh was arrested in 2023, and police later raided a Whangarei property and discovered around 100kg of methamphetamine, worth around ₹180 crore, hidden in rice cookers sent from the United Kingdom. The drugs were part of an international smuggling operation led by Singh, who imported large quantities of ephedrine and methamphetamine into New Zealand. His arrest came after a 21-year-old man died from unknowingly consuming meth-laced liquid from one of his shipments.

Family ties Court lifts name suppression for Singh Singh's family ties to Indira Gandhi's assassin were cited as a reason for his name suppression, with fears that revealing his identity could put his family in danger. His father had also submitted an affidavit saying their family had become "notorious" among Sikhs and Hindus due to their association with Indira Gandhi's assassin. However, the court ruled that public interest and open justice outweighed these concerns, particularly since his name had already appeared in international media.

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